World faces worst humanitarian crisis since WWII — UN chief

2 December 2020, 16:00
UNITED NATIONS. KAZINFORM The United Nations needs $35 billion to respond to the greatest humanitarian crisis since the Second World War, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a statement to launch the 2021 Global Humanitarian Overview.

«This year, 2020, has been a year like no other. Conflict, climate change and COVID-19 have created the greatest humanitarian challenge since the Second World War,» he said. «The number of people at risk of starvation has doubled. Hundreds of millions of children are out of school. Levels of extreme poverty have risen for the first time in 22 years.»

«We must mobilize to support those at greatest risk in these unprecedented times. We need $35 billion to get life-saving aid to 160 million of the most vulnerable people,» the UN chief said, TASS reports.

Guterres also pointed out the need to «continue to address the root causes driving humanitarian needs, starting with conflict.»

«I urge all parties to conflict, and those with influence over them, to support my call for a global ceasefire by the end of 2020,» he said.


