Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    World Cancer Leaders’ Summit kicks off in Nur-Sultan

    15 October 2019, 11:19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The World Cancer Leaders’ Summit (WCLS) kicks off in the city of Nur-Sultan. The summit is attended by over 350 delegates from more than 70 countries, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «This is the first high-level event in cancer held in Kazakhstan, in the Central Asian region and even among the CIS. Over the past 10 years Kazakhstan has been a member of the International Union for the Control of Cancer (UICC) and the issue of combating cancer has always been a priority for Kazakhstan’s social policy», said Yelzhan Birtanov, Minister of Health, opening the summit.

    He also recalled that in 2018 Kazakhstan developed a comprehensive plan to combat cancer for a period of 4 years. The state allocated KZT35 billion to implement the plan.

    The Minister also spoke about the construction of the National Research Cancer Center in the city of Nur-Sultan. Its purpose is to provide high-quality medical services to patients with cancer.

    The World Cancer Leaders’ Summit in Nur-Sultan has brought together ministers of health, first ladies, city and industry leaders and other influential community members.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    June 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    3 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year