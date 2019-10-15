Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

World Cancer Leaders’ Summit kicks off in Nur-Sultan

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
15 October 2019, 11:19
World Cancer Leaders’ Summit kicks off in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The World Cancer Leaders’ Summit (WCLS) kicks off in the city of Nur-Sultan. The summit is attended by over 350 delegates from more than 70 countries, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«This is the first high-level event in cancer held in Kazakhstan, in the Central Asian region and even among the CIS. Over the past 10 years Kazakhstan has been a member of the International Union for the Control of Cancer (UICC) and the issue of combating cancer has always been a priority for Kazakhstan’s social policy», said Yelzhan Birtanov, Minister of Health, opening the summit.

He also recalled that in 2018 Kazakhstan developed a comprehensive plan to combat cancer for a period of 4 years. The state allocated KZT35 billion to implement the plan.

The Minister also spoke about the construction of the National Research Cancer Center in the city of Nur-Sultan. Its purpose is to provide high-quality medical services to patients with cancer.

The World Cancer Leaders’ Summit in Nur-Sultan has brought together ministers of health, first ladies, city and industry leaders and other influential community members.

Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region