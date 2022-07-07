Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
World Billiards Championship to be held in Kyrgyzstan’s Issyk-Kul

Adlet Seilkhanov
7 July 2022, 19:40
BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Cholpon-Ata town of Kyrgyzstan’s Issyk-Kul Oblast will host on July 12-20 the World Billiards Championship among adults and among juniors under 19 years old, Kabar reports.

The Ministry of Culture of Kyrgyzstan reported that Free Pyramid the World Junior Billiards Championship will be held on July 12-15, and Dynamic Pyramid World Billiards Championship among adults will start on July 15.

In total, about 240 athletes from 26 countries are expected to participate in the competition. These are athletes from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, China, Tajikistan, Russia, Belarus, Latvia, Moldavia, USA, Germany, Spain, South Korea, Pakistan, India, Iraq, Iran, Mongolia, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Serbia, Armenia and Romania.

The World Billiards Championship will start July 12 at 10:30 a.m., and the official opening of the opening of the World Championships – July 16 at 5:00 p.m.


Photo: en.kabar.kg

