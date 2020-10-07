Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

World Bank updates GDP forecast for Europe, C.Asia

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
7 October 2020, 21:41
World Bank updates GDP forecast for Europe, C.Asia

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM The World Bank has updated its forecast for emerging and developing economies (EMDE) in Europe and Central Asia (ECA) for 2020, to minus 4.4% from minus 4.7% in the previous report in June.

Regional output collapsed in the first half of this year due to the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, said the report released Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

After first appearing in China last December, the virus infected millions of people and led to measures – such as travel bans and lockdowns – to stem the pandemic, deeply affecting economic activities, especially tourism, travel, and manufacturing.

After the peak period of the pandemic in March and April, several countries eased measures starting in May and June, and economic data began to turn positive again.

The report stressed that GDP growth is expected to recover next year but there are uncertainties related to the pandemic, such as the availability and distribution of a vaccine.

«The recovery could be weaker than expected if the pandemic worsens, necessitating prolonged restrictive measures and/or escalating geopolitical tensions,» it added.

The report's GDP growth expectation for the EMDE ECA was minus 4.4% for 2020 and 3.3% for 2021.

The World Bank expected the largest decline in Montenegro (minus 12.4%), Kosovo (minus 8.8%) and Albania (minus 8.4), while only Tajikistan’s and Uzbekistan’s economies are forecast to grow positively, by 1.6% and 0.6%, respectively.

Turkey's economy is expected to shrink 3.8% in 2020 and grow by 4% in 2021, according to the report.

ECA countries include Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan.


Economy   World News   World Bank  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning