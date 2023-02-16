World Bank President David Malpass to step down early

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM World Bank President David Malpass plans to step down a year before his term is set to end, the organization announced Wednesday, CNN reported.

Malpass will leave his position on June 30, the end of the World Bank’s fiscal year, after serving more than four years in the role.

«It has been an enormous honor and privilege to serve as President of the world’s premier development institution,» Malpass said in a statement. «With developing countries facing unprecedented crises, I’m proud that the Bank Group has responded with speed, scale, innovation, and impact.»

The World Bank, a group of 187 nations, lends money to developing countries to help reduce poverty. Former US President Donald Trump appointed Malpass as World Bank chief in 2019 for a five-year period. As the largest shareholder, the United States traditionally appoints its president.

Photo: Patrick Semansky/Associated Press