Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

World Bank President David Malpass to step down early

16 February 2023, 08:55
World Bank President David Malpass to step down early

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM World Bank President David Malpass plans to step down a year before his term is set to end, the organization announced Wednesday, CNN reported.

Malpass will leave his position on June 30, the end of the World Bank’s fiscal year, after serving more than four years in the role.

«It has been an enormous honor and privilege to serve as President of the world’s premier development institution,» Malpass said in a statement. «With developing countries facing unprecedented crises, I’m proud that the Bank Group has responded with speed, scale, innovation, and impact.»

The World Bank, a group of 187 nations, lends money to developing countries to help reduce poverty. Former US President Donald Trump appointed Malpass as World Bank chief in 2019 for a five-year period. As the largest shareholder, the United States traditionally appoints its president.


Photo: Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Теги:
Read also
Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2023 to begin March 22
Japan remains 2nd worst in int'l ranking for women in workforce
Greek gov't announces railway safety measures after deadly train accident
3 dead, 5 seriously injured in truck crash in S Korea
World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January
2 killed, 16 injured after train derails near Egypt's capital
UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
2 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
3 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January
4 New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9
5 Flu cases surge in Atyrau rgn

News