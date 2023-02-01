Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 458.69 eur/kzt 501.3

    rub/kzt 6.52 cny/kzt 68.04
Weather:
Astana-8-10℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    World Bank appoints New Country Manager for Kazakhstan

    1 February 2023, 11:40

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The World Bank announces the appointment of Andrei Mikhnev as its new Country Manager for Kazakhstan, effective February 1, 2023.

    Mr. Mikhnev will lead the World Bank’s policy dialogue with government counterparts, the civil society, the private sector and other partners, as well as manage the World Bank country team based in Astana, Kazinform refers to the official website of the World Bank.

    Andei Mikhnev will oversee the implementation of the World Bank Group–Kazakhstan Country Partnership Framework for 2020-2025 aimed at supporting Kazakhstan’s transformation towards greater inclusion, resilience and competitiveness. The Partnership framework focuses on promoting inclusive growth, strengthening human capital, and securing sustainable, resilient, and low carbon development. The cross-cutting theme underlying these focus areas is a more effective governance and strengthened market and social institutions.

    Mr. Mikhnev has over 20 years of experience in economic policy implementation and project management. He brings deep knowledge of World Bank operations and a track record in designing and leading a broad range of projects. Most recently, Andrei Mikhnev led the World Bank Country Office in Mongolia. Before that, he led programs in the Middle East and the Gulf countries focusing on competitiveness and private-sector led growth. He also has extensive expertise through his work on economic reforms in many countries in Latin America, Sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, Middle East and North Africa, Europe and Central Asia.

    Mr. Mikhnev, a Ukrainian national, holds a Ph.D. in international economics from the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, Ukraine.

    Kazakhstan joined the World Bank Group in July 1992. Over 30 years, the World Bank has become a major development partner for Kazakhstan by supporting a diverse range of policy areas – from finances and social services to critical infrastructure for a total of about US$9 billion.


    Photo: vsemirnyjbank.org

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan names ecology and natural resources vice minister
    New Vice Minister of Ecology of Kazakhstan named
    Kazakhstan names new vice minister of information and social development
    Kazakh vice minister of ecology and natural resources appointed
    Popular
    1 February 5. Today's Birthdays
    2 Cooperation in field of education with Kazakhstan discussed in Bulgaria
    3 Kazakhstan’s Dauranova captures gold at ISU Junior World Cup Speed Skating
    4 Kazakhstan’s Troitskaya wins gold in FIS Women’s Slalom in Kyrgyzstan
    5 Arina Altukhova of Kazakhstan hauls gold at ISSF World Cup in Jakarta