World Bank appoints New Country Manager for Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The World Bank announces the appointment of Andrei Mikhnev as its new Country Manager for Kazakhstan, effective February 1, 2023.

Mr. Mikhnev will lead the World Bank’s policy dialogue with government counterparts, the civil society, the private sector and other partners, as well as manage the World Bank country team based in Astana, Kazinform refers to the official website of the World Bank.

Andei Mikhnev will oversee the implementation of the World Bank Group–Kazakhstan Country Partnership Framework for 2020-2025 aimed at supporting Kazakhstan’s transformation towards greater inclusion, resilience and competitiveness. The Partnership framework focuses on promoting inclusive growth, strengthening human capital, and securing sustainable, resilient, and low carbon development. The cross-cutting theme underlying these focus areas is a more effective governance and strengthened market and social institutions.

Mr. Mikhnev has over 20 years of experience in economic policy implementation and project management. He brings deep knowledge of World Bank operations and a track record in designing and leading a broad range of projects. Most recently, Andrei Mikhnev led the World Bank Country Office in Mongolia. Before that, he led programs in the Middle East and the Gulf countries focusing on competitiveness and private-sector led growth. He also has extensive expertise through his work on economic reforms in many countries in Latin America, Sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, Middle East and North Africa, Europe and Central Asia.

Mr. Mikhnev, a Ukrainian national, holds a Ph.D. in international economics from the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Kazakhstan joined the World Bank Group in July 1992. Over 30 years, the World Bank has become a major development partner for Kazakhstan by supporting a diverse range of policy areas – from finances and social services to critical infrastructure for a total of about US$9 billion.





Photo: vsemirnyjbank.org