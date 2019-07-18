World Bank appoints new Country Manager for Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Jean-Francois Marteau, a French national, with over 20 years of experience in economic policy implementation and project management, has been appointed the World Bank's new Country Manager in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the WB’s press service.

Mr. Marteauwill lead the World Bank policy dialogue with counterparts in Kazakhstan andmanage the country program and country team based in Nur-Sultan. Mr. Marteausucceeds Mr. Ato Brown who led World Bank operations in Kazakhstan fromFebruary 2016 to June 2019.

Under Mr.Marteau’s leadership, the World Bank will continue to support Kazakhstan’sdevelopment priorities, working closely with government and developmentpartners, civil society, and the private sector.

«I amvery happy to start working with the Government on the implementation of theKazakhstan 2025 strategy and the government’s reforms», said Jean-Francois Marteau, World Bank Country Manager forKazakhstan.

Jean-Francoisbrings to his new role deep knowledge of Bank operations and a track record indesigning and leading a broad range of projects. He also brings a uniquecombination of experiences working in the world’s most fragile countries aswell as high-income countries.

Before thisassignment, he held leadership positions in the World Bank’s infrastructure andsustainable development sectors, including as a Transport Global Lead forinfrastructure financing.

Mr. Marteaualso coordinated the World Bank’s activities related to sustainable developmentin the European Union (EU) member states, including advisory services to theEuropean Commission and several EU member states in transport policy, watersector reform, regional development and urban development, as well asinvestment in all infrastructure and environment sectors.

Jean-FrancoisMarteau was selected to this position through the Bank-wide competitivemanagerial selection process.

Kazakhstanjoined the World Bank Group in July 1992. Over 27 years, the World Bank hasbecome a major development partner for Kazakhstan by supporting a diverse rangeof policy areas – from finances and social services to critical infrastructurefor a total of more than US$8 billion for 47 projects.