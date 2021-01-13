World ballet masterpieces at Astana Opera

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On January 16, the Astana Opera Ballet Company under the direction of the People’s Artist of Russia Altynai Asylmuratova will present a spectacular Gala Ballet to the audience.

As part of the eventful program, at the opera house’s Grand Hall, striking ballet soloists Serik Nakyspekov and Daler Zaparov will debut in the famous ballet numbers choreographed by Marius Petipa: Riccardo Drigo’s Le Talisman Pas de Deux and Édouard Deldevez and Ludwig Minkus’ Paquita Grand Pas Classique, Kazinform has learnt from the Astana Opera’s press service.





On this day, Serik Nakyspekov will take the stage for the first time in Riccardo Drigo’s Le Talisman Pas de Deux. Ballet soloist Shugyla Adepkhan will be his partner.

«Riccardo Drigo’s Le Talisman Pas de Deux gained immense fame among ballet lovers around the world. It is included in the programs of all international ballet competitions and in the repertoire of many international ballet companies. The mysterious world of ancient India is revealed in the fairytale plot of this number. Vayu, the God of Wind, whose part I will be performing, dances with Niriti, the daughter of the Queen of the Heavens. Marius Petipa and Pyotr Gusev’s choreography is distinguished by special virtuosity and expressiveness. I hope that our interpretation of this classical masterpiece will delight the capital’s audience,» Serik Nakyspekov shared.

Daler Zaparov will debut in Édouard Deldevez and Ludwig Minkus’ Paquita Grand Pas Classique. Young ballet dancers Sofiya Adilkhanova, Nurai Nursafina, Yevgeniy Rybkin, Dias Kurmangazy, Rustam Chakhalov will also take the stage for the first time in this number. The opera house’s principal dancer, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Anel Rustemova will perform together with Daler Zaparov. The magnificent, festive Grand Pas Classique is a wedding celebration of the heroes of the ballet. It is distinguished by richness of detail, zest, Spanish temperament and rich diversity of variations. Many generations of world ballet stars have brilliantly performed this number more than once. In order to dance Paquita Grand Pas Classique, soloists are required to possess filigree technique, great skill, purity and precision in the performance of virtuoso classical dances.





«In the Gala Ballet, I will perform a duet from Beethoven – Immortal – Love ballet, choreographed by Raimondo Rebeck. I will also debut in Édouard Deldevez and Ludwig Minkus’ Paquita Grand Pas Classique. In my opinion, all performances, be it the first performance, the premiere, or a repertoire performance, are always special, each in its own way. Every time I take the stage in this or that role, I discover something new for myself, new facets of the character I am portraying. The preparation went well. We rehearsed with our legendary masters Altynai Asylmuratova and Konstantin Zaklinsky. Going onstage in this Gala Ballet is very important for me. Consequently, I am extremely emotionally charged. I have a great desire to start the New Year on my beloved stage, to enter 2021 with a good mood and a positive message for the audience: for our Internet viewers as well as for those who come to see the performances. Even though there are not so many of them now, we are always happy to see them, even if there are a small number of theatre art lovers in our hall. We hope that in the future the situation will improve and we will again be able to have a full house and delight our audience», Daler Zaparov said.

The art of classical dance will also be presented to the residents and guests of the capital in the interpretation of Astana Opera’s principal dancers – Honoured Workers of Kazakhstan Aigerim Beketayeva and Yerkin Rakhmatullayev, Olzhas Tarlanov; ballet company soloist Anastasia Zaklinskaya, ballet dancers Mariko Kitamura, Moldir Shakimova, Adelina Tulepova, Zhanibek Akhmediyev, Zhanserik Akhmetov, Bostan Kozhabekov.

The Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra will perform under the baton of conductor Arman Urazgaliyev.

The diverse program in two parts includes fragments of classical, neoclassical and modern productions from the opera house’s repertoire: Pas de Deux from Adolphe Adam’s Giselle choreographed by Jean Coralli and Jules Perrot, Indian Dance from Ludwig Minkus’ La Bayadère, Pas de Deux from Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake choreographed by Marius Petipa and many others. The evening will also feature a duet from The Call of the Steppe ballet, choreographed by Patrick de Bana. As a reminder, the world premiere of this national ballet was presented to the capital’s audience in December with great success with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The performance will begin at 5 pm.



