Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Zhambyl region

    Workshops employing disabled people to be opened in Taraz city

    15 October 2020, 13:39

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM – Zhambyl region Governor Berdibek Saparbayev inspected the construction site of a building designed for people with special needs, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Zhambyl region Governor Saparbayev visited the construction site of the ASAR rehabilitation and health complex building located in the Maisk grove - a greenfield site in the regional center’s eastern section.

    According to the governor’s speech, the complex is to serve prepare young and adult people for a full life, therefore needs to be designed specifically for people with special needs of all categories.

    The complex is to house physical therapy, speech therapy, psychologist’s, sociologist’s rooms to seek medical and psychological care. The taxi-cab suitable for wheelchair-confined persons dispatch will also operate there.

    The construction of the building which is to house seven workshops to employ disabled people is carried out with the help of sponsors.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Zhambyl region Construction Taraz
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh capital to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre
    GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
    President Tokayev meets with CEO of Eni Claudio Descalzi
    Germany's industrial output rebounds in April
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan