Workshops employing disabled people to be opened in Taraz city

Adlet Seilkhanov
15 October 2020, 13:39
TARAZ. KAZINFORM – Zhambyl region Governor Berdibek Saparbayev inspected the construction site of a building designed for people with special needs, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Zhambyl region Governor Saparbayev visited the construction site of the ASAR rehabilitation and health complex building located in the Maisk grove - a greenfield site in the regional center’s eastern section.

According to the governor’s speech, the complex is to serve prepare young and adult people for a full life, therefore needs to be designed specifically for people with special needs of all categories.

The complex is to house physical therapy, speech therapy, psychologist’s, sociologist’s rooms to seek medical and psychological care. The taxi-cab suitable for wheelchair-confined persons dispatch will also operate there.

The construction of the building which is to house seven workshops to employ disabled people is carried out with the help of sponsors.


