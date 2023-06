Worker trapped at ArcelorMittal Temirtau mine

TEMIRTAU. KAZINFORM At 09:53 p.m. January 13, 2021 increased methane gas emission and coal small fraction fines released during the exploratory well drilling at the Lenin mine of the ArcelorMittal Temirtau JSC coal department, the Emergency Situations Ministry’s press service reports.

Reportedly one worker is left trapped underground. The rescue works are underway.