Worker’s body found in coalmine in Karaganda region

7 November 2022, 08:20

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM A body of an employee of the Coal Department of JSC Arcelor Mittal Temirtau was found in Kazakhstanskaya coalmine in Karaganda region on Sunday, November 6, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As the company’s press service informed, the worker was not on duty at the moment of the accident. Local police department launched an investigation.

Recall that five workers died and four more were injured as a result of methane release in Lenin coalmine of JSC Arcelor Mittal Temirtau. 106 miners were working in the mine when the accident occured.

Photo from open sources