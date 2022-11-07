Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Incidents

Worker’s body found in coalmine in Karaganda region

7 November 2022, 08:20
Worker’s body found in coalmine in Karaganda region
7 November 2022, 08:20

Worker’s body found in coalmine in Karaganda region

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM A body of an employee of the Coal Department of JSC Arcelor Mittal Temirtau was found in Kazakhstanskaya coalmine in Karaganda region on Sunday, November 6, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As the company’s press service informed, the worker was not on duty at the moment of the accident. Local police department launched an investigation.

Recall that five workers died and four more were injured as a result of methane release in Lenin coalmine of JSC Arcelor Mittal Temirtau. 106 miners were working in the mine when the accident occured.


Photo from open sources


Related news
9 hospitalized after explosion at car repair shop in Petropavlovsk
Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
Read also
2 earthquakes recorded southeast of Almaty
9 hospitalized after explosion at car repair shop in Petropavlovsk
3 die in head-on crash on Almaty-Ekaterinburg road
Bus plows into trolley in Almaty
Driver and passenger die in road accident in Aktobe region
4 killed in car crash in N Kazakhstan
Woman dies as minivan overturns in Ulytau region
Road accident in S. Algeria kills 16, injures 3
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
5 November 18. Today's Birthdays

News