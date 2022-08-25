Go to the main site
    Worker died at Tengiz oilfield

    25 August 2022 13:57

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM A worker of Infradel Projects sub-contracting organization died at the Tengiz oilfield, Kazinform reports.

    The tragedy occurred on August 24 evening, near Orken village construction site.

    According to the company’s press service, the man, born 1972, was a native of Atyrau. He died during pre-scheduled pneumatic testing.

    Infradel Projects closely cooperates with governmental bodies and prosecutor’s office.

    The company will arrange the worker’s funeral, while his family will be paid a compensation.

    An investigation is underway.


