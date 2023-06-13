Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor

SEMEY. KAZINFORM – Work to fight the wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, Nurlan Uranhayev, governor of the region, said, Kazinform cites the press service of the regional administration.

According to the press service, the firefighting efforts are underway round-the-clock mostly in two directions – in the area between Zhernovka-Shulbinsk villages and near Kashtak village.

200 people, 30 units of machinery, and three helicopters are involved in fighting the wildfires near the village of Kashtak, and 300 people, 40 machinery units, and nine helicopters in the area between Zhernovka-Shulbinsk villages.

«It must be stated that over the past few days the area of fires has decreased considerably, work to extinguish the fires is under constant control,» said Uranhayev.

Notably, trees caught fire in the area of 0.3 ha in the territory of the Batpaevskiy forestry. Rescuers from different regions were deployed for fighting the raging forest fires.

14 forestry workers died as a result of the wildfires in Abai region.

According to Kazakh Interior Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov, an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the major wildfires in Abai region