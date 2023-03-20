Work of Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan awarded with the «Air Transport News Corporate Awards»

MONTREAL. KAZINFORM - The ICAO Council members, ICAO Secretariat, aviation authorities from various states, IATA, CANSO, ACI World, TIACA, iPADIS and major international air carriers attended the Air Transport Symposium «Global Connectivity Challenges» and the 2023 Air Transport Awards Ceremony in Montreal (Canada), Kazinform reports.

During the event, the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan, received the «ATN Corporate Award», which is a recognition from the international aviation community of the work carried out in the transition to a new model of civil aviation management in Kazakhstan.

The award was presented to the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Canada Akylbek Kamaldinov.

Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan is a young regulator that was created only three years ago with an ambitious goal to become an effective and efficient aviation authority based on the best international practices.

Starting April last year, the new leadership in place, represented by the Director General Catalin Radu and the Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee of MIID RK Talgat Lastayev succeeded to enhance the oversight capability of AAK, fact recognized by the different international audits and assessments. AAK and CAC will continue to further develop and expand Kazakhstan’s aviation presence at regional and international level.

Among the 2023 winners, the ICAO President Salvatore Schiachitano, Montserrat Barriga, Director General, ERA, Mehmet Nane, Chair, Board of Governors, IATA, Egbert Field, Director General, Guyana Civil Aviation Authority, TIACA, Wizz Air, iGA Istanbul Airport, SkyTeam were awarded.

The ATN Corporate Award represents the highest level of international recognition issue by the industry and will encourage the aviation authorities of Kazakhstan to follow their ambitious goals and reach the maturity and full potential that Kazakhstan and the Region deserves.



