Women's pensions worth a third less than men's in Italy - INPS

ROME. KAZINFORM - Women's pensions in Italy are worth a third less than men's, pensions agency INPS said Wednesday, Kazinform cites ANSA.

In the first three months of 2023, a total of 174,610 pensions were paid in the quarter with an average amount of €1,111 per month, but if for men the average amount was €1,357, for women it was €904, or 33.38% less, said the social security and pensions agency.

According to the tables of the INPS monitor on retirement flows, there are far fewer early pensions for women.

In addition, early pensions for men are worth an average of €2,043 per month and for women €1,527 (-25.26%).