Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  ANSA News

Women's pensions worth a third less than men's in Italy - INPS

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
26 April 2023, 20:10
Women's pensions worth a third less than men's in Italy - INPS Photo: ansa.it

ROME. KAZINFORM - Women's pensions in Italy are worth a third less than men's, pensions agency INPS said Wednesday, Kazinform cites ANSA.

In the first three months of 2023, a total of 174,610 pensions were paid in the quarter with an average amount of €1,111 per month, but if for men the average amount was €1,357, for women it was €904, or 33.38% less, said the social security and pensions agency.

According to the tables of the INPS monitor on retirement flows, there are far fewer early pensions for women.

In addition, early pensions for men are worth an average of €2,043 per month and for women €1,527 (-25.26%).


World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstani Bublik wins at the start of Open Aix Provence Credit Agricole
Kazakhstani Bublik wins at the start of Open Aix Provence Credit Agricole
Kazakhstan’s exports to Tajikistan rise by 21.74% in Q1 2023
Kazakhstan’s exports to Tajikistan rise by 21.74% in Q1 2023
May 3. Today's Birthdays
May 3. Today's Birthdays
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives FIFA President Gianni Infantino
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives FIFA President Gianni Infantino
328 people killed in Bangladesh road crashes during Eid festival rush
328 people killed in Bangladesh road crashes during Eid festival rush
FIFA President arrives in Astana for working visit
FIFA President arrives in Astana for working visit
May 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek to host Language Forum of Turkic-Speaking Peoples late May
Bishkek to host Language Forum of Turkic-Speaking Peoples late May