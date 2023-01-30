Go to the main site
    Women's entrepreneurship development in Afghanistan discussed in Almaty

    30 January 2023, 11:17

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Kazakhstan Agency for International Development «KazAID» together with the UNESCO Chair at the Kazakh-German University (DKU) and the United Nations Development Program in Kazakhstan held a roundtable meeting on women's entrepreneurship, Kazinform learned from the press office of the Kazakh MFA.

    The aim of the event was to build the capacity of Afghan participants in the field of entrepreneurship by strengthening skills and sharing experiences on business issues.

    Speakers included Kazakhstani women entrepreneurs from various spheres of activity who made thematic presentations and had a discussion with the participants.

    The roundtable was the first joint KazAID, DKU and UNDP event in the field of women entrepreneurship aimed at enhancing economic rights and freedoms of women from Afghanistan.


    Photo: gov.kz

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan Afghanistan
