Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Women's entrepreneurship development in Afghanistan discussed in Almaty

30 January 2023, 11:17
Women's entrepreneurship development in Afghanistan discussed in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Kazakhstan Agency for International Development «KazAID» together with the UNESCO Chair at the Kazakh-German University (DKU) and the United Nations Development Program in Kazakhstan held a roundtable meeting on women's entrepreneurship, Kazinform learned from the press office of the Kazakh MFA.

The aim of the event was to build the capacity of Afghan participants in the field of entrepreneurship by strengthening skills and sharing experiences on business issues.

Speakers included Kazakhstani women entrepreneurs from various spheres of activity who made thematic presentations and had a discussion with the participants.

The roundtable was the first joint KazAID, DKU and UNDP event in the field of women entrepreneurship aimed at enhancing economic rights and freedoms of women from Afghanistan.


Photo: gov.kz

Related news
President receives Chairman of Supreme Judicial Council Denis Shipp
Kazakh Embassy in Iran operates routinely – MFA official spokesperson
No Kazakhstanis among those injured in Iran earthquake and blasts - MFA
Теги:
Read also
Kazakh vice minister of ecology and natural resources appointed
Rybakina tops AO2023 ace count
Kazakhstan names new vice minister of information and social development
Skatov of Kazakhstan fails to claim his 2nd Challenger title with loss to Argentinian Federico Coria
Famed environmentalist Aizhan Skakova joins Baitaq Party
People’s Party of Kazakhstan approves list of candidates for Majilis elections
Kazakh low-cost carrier to launch flights en route Astana-Ankara
Poll: Most Kazakhstanis favour five or more parties in Majilis
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan's Rybakina ranks among WTA's Top 10 after AO 2023
2 Kazakhstan wins 3rd match at Junior Women’s World Hockey Championships
3 Mets predict no precipitation across Kazakhstan Jan 30
4 Diplomatic activity of Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran completely suspended - deputy minister
5 Astana's Yevgeniy Gidich is 4th in Vuelta a San Juan finals

News