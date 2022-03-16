Women entrepreneurship development centers opening in all regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 14 centers for the development of women's entrepreneurship have been opened in 14 regions of Kazakhstan under the Solidarity Fund Partnership of the Ministry of National Economy, the National Commission for Women's Affairs and Family and Population Policy under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the NCE Atameken.

The first three women's entrepreneurship development centers were opened in 2021 in Turkestan, Almaty, and Mangystau regions. The initiative is funded by the Asian Development Bank and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Kazakhstan, the official website of the UNDP in Kazakhstan reads.

«Women still face certain barriers when setting up and developing their business both in Kazakhstan and worldwide. These include insufficient access to formal financial mechanisms, information, services, and networking. Gender stereotypes, including those related to the unpaid and care work, and insufficient development of social infrastructure also affect the level of women's involvement in entrepreneurship», said Bauyrzhan Orazgaliyev, Director of the Department of Regional Development of Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs.

To date, more than 500 women have applied for support at the Centers, opened in three regions in 2021; an analysis of needs in these regions has been conducted to identify the most important training topics.

«Supporting the development of women's entrepreneurship will help empower women, reduce inequalities, and promote more sustainable economic growth that builds on the potential of the entire population. This will in turn contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. We are pleased to be able to support this initiative in all parts of Kazakhstan,» said Vitalie Vremis, UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in Kazakhstan.

«ADB pays great attention to the promotion of gender equality and women empowerment. We hope that the creation of women's entrepreneurship development centers will not only create new opportunities for entrepreneurs, but also enable them to make a significant contribution to the development of their region and country,» said Arystan Galiev, Project Coordinator of the Asian Development Bank.