Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Women are major contributors to country’s development in all spheres - Kazakh Senate Speaker

    8 March 2021, 12:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Maulem Ashimbayev, Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, sent his congratulations on the occasion of the Women’s Day, Kazinform cites the Facebook account of the Senate Speaker.

    «The 8th of March demonstrates the special treatment of mothers and women in the society, highlighting their critical role in strengthening the institute of family and spiritual and moral upbringing of the nation,» reads Mr Ashimbayev's Facebook post.

    In his words, women are major contributors to the country’s development in all spheres. Kazakhstani women are engaged in economy, business, science, education, and public administration.

    In his post, the Senate Speaker underscored that one of the key objectives of the country is to further expand women’s presence and role in the country’s all spheres of life.

    «I am sure that Kazakhstani women are professional, productive, and creative, including the ones working at the Senate who raise many acute and pressing issues, made important changes and additions to legislations,» he said.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Senate Kazakhstan Holidays
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    3 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    4 Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
    5 Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry