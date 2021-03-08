Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Women are major contributors to country’s development in all spheres - Kazakh Senate Speaker

Adlet Seilkhanov
8 March 2021, 12:12
Women are major contributors to country’s development in all spheres - Kazakh Senate Speaker

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Maulem Ashimbayev, Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, sent his congratulations on the occasion of the Women’s Day, Kazinform cites the Facebook account of the Senate Speaker.

«The 8th of March demonstrates the special treatment of mothers and women in the society, highlighting their critical role in strengthening the institute of family and spiritual and moral upbringing of the nation,» reads Mr Ashimbayev's Facebook post.

In his words, women are major contributors to the country’s development in all spheres. Kazakhstani women are engaged in economy, business, science, education, and public administration.

In his post, the Senate Speaker underscored that one of the key objectives of the country is to further expand women’s presence and role in the country’s all spheres of life.

«I am sure that Kazakhstani women are professional, productive, and creative, including the ones working at the Senate who raise many acute and pressing issues, made important changes and additions to legislations,» he said.


Senate   Kazakhstan   Holidays  
