Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Woman was removed from Almaty-Karaganda flight for vaping

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
11 October 2019, 17:15
Woman was removed from Almaty-Karaganda flight for vaping

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - A young woman was removed from Almaty-Karaganda flight for smoking an electronic cigarette, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Transport Police Department.

Since the beginning of the year transport police has brought 43,277 citizens to administrative responsibility for various administrative offenses including 2,981 for violating the rules of smoking.

Thus, on October 11 a FlyArystan representative reported to the Linear Police Station at the airport in Karaganda on an offender onboard.

During the inspection, transport police identified a 26-year-old resident of Almaty, who smoked an electronic cigarette onboard. The woman was removed from the plane which was heading to Almaty.

The Police department officers have drawn up an administrative protocol and imposed a fine of 50 MCI (approx USD320).

Karaganda region    Incidents    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy