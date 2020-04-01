Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Woman tests positive for COVID-19 in N Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
1 April 2020, 12:28
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – The third coronavirus case has been registered in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

Deputy head of the regional healthcare department Nurlan Aimanov revealed that a woman tested positive for COVID-19. The patient was taken to a local infectious hospital and isolated.

«She is in stable condition and getting all necessary treatment. The possible contacts have been identified and put in self-isolation. They tested negative for COVID-19,» Aimanov said.

It is still unclear where the woman has contracted the coronavirus. The residential complex where the woman lives has been put on quarantine.

