    Woman stabbed at convenience store in central Japan, suspect arrested

    24 July 2023, 21:16

    FUKUI. KAZINFORM - A woman was stabbed with a knife on Monday at a convenience store in Fukui Prefecture, central Japan, with a female suspect immediately taken into custody, local authorities said, Kyodo reports.

    The 46-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder, police said. The victim, who sustained a non-life-threatening injury near the hip, is believed to be unacquainted with the suspect, the police added.

    An emergency call was received at around 2:15 p.m., reporting that a person had been stabbed at a convenience store in Fukui, according to the authorities.

    A woman who lives near the scene said, «I learned about the incident after hearing sirens. An ambulance and three police vehicles were dispatched to the scene.»

    Kudrenok Tatyana

