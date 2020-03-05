Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Accidents

    Woman’s legs amputated after vehicle hit her at Almaty bus stop

    5 March 2020, 13:49

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – A 61-year-old woman who was struck by a drunken driver lost her legs and is fighting for her life, Almaty police reported Thursday.

    The horrified traffic accident occurred today at about 7 a.m. in Almaly district.

    The driver of Ford Transit hit a bus stop and the woman standing near it. The vehicle continued moving and hit a parked Toyota Camry.

    As a result, the woman received serious injuries and was urgently hospitalized. The patient is in intensive care in critical condition. Diagnosis: traumatic amputation of both lower extremities, closed bone fracture of the left forearm, traumatic shock.

    The driver is detained and placed in a temporary detention center. The police has initiated a pre-trial investigation.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Almaty Road accidents
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Huawei Vice President on unique value of Huawei Cloud for Central Asian market
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    4 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region