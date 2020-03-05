Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Woman’s legs amputated after vehicle hit her at Almaty bus stop

Alzhanova Raushan
5 March 2020, 13:49
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – A 61-year-old woman who was struck by a drunken driver lost her legs and is fighting for her life, Almaty police reported Thursday.

The horrified traffic accident occurred today at about 7 a.m. in Almaly district.

The driver of Ford Transit hit a bus stop and the woman standing near it. The vehicle continued moving and hit a parked Toyota Camry.

As a result, the woman received serious injuries and was urgently hospitalized. The patient is in intensive care in critical condition. Diagnosis: traumatic amputation of both lower extremities, closed bone fracture of the left forearm, traumatic shock.

The driver is detained and placed in a temporary detention center. The police has initiated a pre-trial investigation.


Almaty   Road accidents  
