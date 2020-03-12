Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Woman quarantined in Azerbaijan after arriving from Iran died

12 March 2020, 20:59
Woman quarantined in Azerbaijan after arriving from Iran died

BAKU. KAZINFORM - A 51-year-old Azerbaijani woman born in 1969, who returned to Azerbaijan after medical treatment in Iran, appealed to the hospital doctors due to health problems; during the medical check-up, autoimmune lupus erythematosus, lupus nephritis (the fourth degree) and severe chronic kidney failure were revealed, Trend reports with reference to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Moreover, this woman has been infected with coronavirus. The health condition of the patient who has been placed in a hospital with a special treatment was assessed as moderate and appropriate measures were taken for her treatment, said the operational headquarters.

Despite all efforts, due to subsequent complications caused by a serious autoimmune disease, the woman died.

Azerbaijan remains one of the countries, least affected by the rapidly spreading coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The country's official structures are applying necessary measures to prevent any possible exposure of coronavirus. Azerbaijan has also imported necessary medical equipment to carry out coronavirus tests.


