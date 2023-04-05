Go to the main site
    Woman, little child pulled out of rubble as roof collapses in Semey

    5 April 2023, 12:28

    SEMEY. KAZINFORM – A woman and a little child were rescued after a roof collapsed at one of the houses in Semey, East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

    The incident happened at around 9:30 am local time. According to a witness, there were children in the house that partially collapsed.

    Rescuers based in Abai region were summoned to the scene at 9:42 am local time. Upon arrival, they realized that the roof of the private house partially collapsed in the living room.


    The rescue crew consisting of 11 people discovered and pulled the woman in her 40s and a child born in 2022 from the rubble.

    The owner of the house and his daughter born in 2012 were able to get out of the house themselves. A neighbor saved another child born in 2020.

    According to preliminary estimates, the area of the collapsed construction totals 24 square meters.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    East Kazakhstan region Incidents Kazakhstan
