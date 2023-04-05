Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Accidents

Woman, little child pulled out of rubble as roof collapses in Semey

Kudrenok Tatyana
5 April 2023, 12:28
Woman, little child pulled out of rubble as roof collapses in Semey Photo: t.me/qr_tjm

SEMEY. KAZINFORM – A woman and a little child were rescued after a roof collapsed at one of the houses in Semey, East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

The incident happened at around 9:30 am local time. According to a witness, there were children in the house that partially collapsed.

Rescuers based in Abai region were summoned to the scene at 9:42 am local time. Upon arrival, they realized that the roof of the private house partially collapsed in the living room.

photo

The rescue crew consisting of 11 people discovered and pulled the woman in her 40s and a child born in 2022 from the rubble.

The owner of the house and his daughter born in 2012 were able to get out of the house themselves. A neighbor saved another child born in 2020.

According to preliminary estimates, the area of the collapsed construction totals 24 square meters.


East Kazakhstan region    Incidents    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history
Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history
Almaty Mayor reports to President on city's socio-economic development in Q1 2023
Almaty Mayor reports to President on city's socio-economic development in Q1 2023
Above 20 kindergartens quarantined in N Kazakhstan due to chickenpox
Above 20 kindergartens quarantined in N Kazakhstan due to chickenpox
Kazakh judokas clinch 5 medals at Dubrovnik Senior European Cup 2023
Kazakh judokas clinch 5 medals at Dubrovnik Senior European Cup 2023
Dozens injured after train collision in Bangladesh
Dozens injured after train collision in Bangladesh