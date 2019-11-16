Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Accidents

    Woman killed in three-vehicle crash in Almaty rgn

    16 November 2019, 19:21

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFOM - A road accident occurred this morning at 94th kilometer of the Almaty-Bishkek highway, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the Almaty region police department, the accident involved three cars - Toyota Estima, Nissan Maxima and Hyundai Starex. All the circumstances of the accident will be established during the pre-trial investigation.

    As a result of the road accident one woman was killed and 8 people were hospitalized with various injuries.

    It is already known that the victims of the accident are residents of Zhambyl, Turkestan, Almaty regions and the city of Almaty, aged 21-34. All victims were hospitalized in a hospital in the village of Uzynagash. The identity of the deceased young woman has not yet been established.

    Road polices officers urge drivers to replace summer tires of vehicles with winter ones due to deteriorating weather conditions.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Almaty region Road accidents
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region