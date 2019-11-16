Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Accidents

Woman killed in three-vehicle crash in Almaty rgn

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
16 November 2019, 19:21
Woman killed in three-vehicle crash in Almaty rgn

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFOM - A road accident occurred this morning at 94th kilometer of the Almaty-Bishkek highway, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the Almaty region police department, the accident involved three cars - Toyota Estima, Nissan Maxima and Hyundai Starex. All the circumstances of the accident will be established during the pre-trial investigation.

As a result of the road accident one woman was killed and 8 people were hospitalized with various injuries.

It is already known that the victims of the accident are residents of Zhambyl, Turkestan, Almaty regions and the city of Almaty, aged 21-34. All victims were hospitalized in a hospital in the village of Uzynagash. The identity of the deceased young woman has not yet been established.

Road polices officers urge drivers to replace summer tires of vehicles with winter ones due to deteriorating weather conditions.

Almaty region   Road accidents  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires