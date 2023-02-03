Go to the main site
    Woman killed in road accident in Zhetysu region

    3 February 2023, 15:39

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM A woman died in a road accident in Zhetysu region today, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Internal Affairs Ministry.

    The accident occurred in Panfilov district, on the 337 kilometer of Almaty-Korgas highway on Friday. A 29-year-old woman lost control of her car and the vehicle overturned.

    As a result, the 26-year-old female passenger died at the scene. A child, 2, and the woman driver were rushed to a district hospital.

    Police launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.


    Photo: Zhetysu regional police department press service

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

