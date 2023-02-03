Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Woman killed in road accident in Zhetysu region

3 February 2023, 15:39
TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM A woman died in a road accident in Zhetysu region today, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Internal Affairs Ministry.

The accident occurred in Panfilov district, on the 337 kilometer of Almaty-Korgas highway on Friday. A 29-year-old woman lost control of her car and the vehicle overturned.

As a result, the 26-year-old female passenger died at the scene. A child, 2, and the woman driver were rushed to a district hospital.

Police launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.


Photo: Zhetysu regional police department press service




