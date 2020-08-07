Woman killed in hit-and-run accident in E Kazakhstan rgn

GLUBOKOYE DISTRICT. KAZINFORM – A car accident has occurred in East Kazakhstan region leaving one dead and three injured, Kazinform correspondent cites the press service of the regional police department.

The accident occurred at 04:00pm on August 6 on the road heading to the village of Ushanovo, Glubokoye district, East Kazakhstan region. The drunken Daewoo Nexia driver, 36, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the power line causing the nearby car to capsize and land in the ditch.

The press service said the accident had led to the death of the 54-year-old woman, while three more passengers had sustained different injuries and bruises.

The man who caused the accident tried to flee the scene, but later was detained by the police.

The pretrial investigation has already begun with the man facing 7 years in jail and 10-year driving license suspension.