Woman gives birth to triplets in Kyzylorda region

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM – A woman gave birth to triplet babies in Kyzylorda region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Aigerim Makhambetzhanova, a resident of the village of U. Tuktibayev of the Kazalinsky district, gave birth to three girls Aigant, Aiganym and Asylym. The newborn infants are in satisfactory condition, their mother feels good.

According to the press service of the regional health department, the weight of newborns was 1300-1700 grams. Spouses Kuanysh Altynbayev and Aigerim Makhambetzhanova already have five children. Now they are the happy parents of eight children.

It should be noted that from the beginning of the year 4,505 children were born in the regional perinatal center including 75 twins and two triplets.