    Woman gives birth to baby weighing 6kg in W Kazakhstan

    19 July 2023, 14:15

    URALSK. KAZINFORM A giant baby weighing 6 kilograms 170 grams and 63 centimeters long was born in Uralsk-based Municipal Multifunctional Hospital, West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform learned from Astana TV channel.

    Doctors say the newborn and his mother feel well. «The woman delivered the baby naturally. Their condition is estimated as stable. Tomorrow they both will be discharged,» Timur Mukhamedyarov, an obstetrician-gynecologist of the hospital, says.

    The boy is the third child in his family. The elder children were also born weighing 4 and 5 kilograms respectively.

    The pediatricians will monitor the child’s health.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    West Kazakhstan region Kazakhstan
