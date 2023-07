Woman dies in road accident in Pavlodar region

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM A 39-year-old woman died in a road accident in Pavlodar region, Kazinform reports.

As the regional police department informed, the woman could non make her car and the vehicle overturned.

The tragedy occurred on the 252km of Astana-Shiderty highway. Two more underage passengers were hospitalized.

An investigation is underway.