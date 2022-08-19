Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Incidents
Woman dies in road accident in Pavlodar region
19 August 2022 10:30

Woman dies in road accident in Pavlodar region

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Pavlodar region’s police are investigating into death of a woman in a road accident in Pavlodar region, Kazinform reports citing Pavlodarnews.kz.

The accident occurred on August 17 at 11:30pm on the Kalkaman-Belovka highway, when a driver of HyundaiAccent could not make his car and the vehicle overturned.

As a result, his 28-year-old female passenger died at the scene of the accident. The driver was hospitalized.


Related news
1200-seat school opened in Semey
439 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for COVID-19
Kazakhstan opens honorary consulate in East Java
Read also
Kazakh PM instructs to develop draft plan for realization of President’s Address
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan loses at US Open doubles
Askar Umarov appointed head of Central Communications Service
Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan reaches Challenger tournament semis
Kazakhstan bags gold at 2022 ICF Junior Canoe Sprint World Champs
2 Kazakhstanis reach quarterfinal of ATP Challenger tournament in Spain
Repairs underway on over 90 roads in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan No1 in doubles eases into U.S. Open Round 2
Popular
1 President to visit operational headquarters for wildfire elimination in Kostanay rgn
2 September 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 Kazakh PM holds operational meeting to eliminate aftermath of major wildfires in Kostanay rgn
4 September 4. Today's Birthdays
5 Heatwave to grip 9 regions of Kazakhstan

News

Archive