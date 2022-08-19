19 August 2022 10:30

Woman dies in road accident in Pavlodar region

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Pavlodar region’s police are investigating into death of a woman in a road accident in Pavlodar region, Kazinform reports citing Pavlodarnews.kz.

The accident occurred on August 17 at 11:30pm on the Kalkaman-Belovka highway, when a driver of HyundaiAccent could not make his car and the vehicle overturned.

As a result, his 28-year-old female passenger died at the scene of the accident. The driver was hospitalized.