    Woman dies, child survives road accident in Zhetysu region

    8 August 2023, 12:49

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – A woman was killed and a child was injured in a road accident in Zhetysu region, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram Channel Polisia.kz.

    The road accident involving a Mercedes Benz vehicle occurred in Koksu district of Zhetysu region on August 8.

    The 39-year-old Mercedes Benz driver lost control of the vehicle on the Almaty-Oskemen highway and it capsized. The 35-year-old wife of the driver died at the scene. Their 2-year-old child sustained various injuries and was hospitalized.

    An investigation has been launched.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

