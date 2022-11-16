Go to the main site
    Woman dies as minivan overturns in Ulytau region

    16 November 2022, 21:10

    ZHEZKAZGAN. KAZINFORM – A minivan overturned on Pavlodar-Kyzylorda road killing a 35-year-old woman, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The accident occurred at around 6:40am today on Pavlodar-Kyzylorda road near the village of Aktubek.

    The police of Ulytau region said that according to preliminary information a driver of the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vehicle, 53, lost control of the vehicle leading to the accident which killed a 35-year-old female passenger.

    The minivan was carrying 20 passengers. One of the passengers was taken to hospital.

    An investigation into the accident is ongoing.

    According to eyewitnesses, there were shift workers inside the vehicle heading home. Three of them sustained different injuries.


    Photo: : gov.kz

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

