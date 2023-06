Woman dies after being hit by vehicle at pedestrian crossing in Pavlodar

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - A pedestrian was hit at the crossing in Pavlodar, Kazinform reports.

The tragedy occurred on November 20 at 05:15 p.m. The woman, aged 45, has died at the scene. A 59-year-old driver of Lada-Largus car was detained and placed into a temporary detention center of the Pavlodar police department.