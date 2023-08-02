Woman dies, 43 more injured in fire at apartment building in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM A woman died, and 43 people more were injured as a result of a fire at the apartment building in the Akkent residential complex, Alatau district, in Almaty, Kazinform reports referring to the city healthcare department.

23 emergency teams, including five intensive care teams, arrived at the scene. Four kids were rushed to the intensive care units, and four more were provided medical assistance and left home. 12 people were taken to the city hospitals, and five of them were admitted in stable condition. Unfortunately, one woman died from fatal injuries.

The fire broke out at 05:10 p.m. in one of the apartments on the fifth floor of the 16-storey apartment building. The electric cables of the elevator shaft between the 5th and 6th floors were also ablaze.

Video footage shared on social media showed people throwing their kids from the windows of the burning house.

The firefighters arrived on the scene six minutes after the call. They used ladders to rescue people and evacuated 250-300 people.

The fire was suppressed at 06:46 p.m., it said in a statement.

As earlier reported, 37 people were taken to the hospitals of the city.