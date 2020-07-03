Woman diagnosed with pneumonia gives birth to two babies in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The 37-year-old woman diagnosed with two-sided polysegmental community-acquired pneumonia has given birth to two girls at the regional multi-purpose hospital No.2, Kazinform correspondent cites Akmola region's health office.

The woman was hospitalized on June 18.

According to the health office, she had to have a C-section. The first baby girl weighs 1,990 grams and 45 centimeters tall and the second girl weighs 2,210 grams and 49 centimeters tall. The mother had been connected to a lung ventilator for 7 days due to the critical condition with 75% of her lung tissues destructed.

The woman is said to be on the mend and the girls are healthy.



