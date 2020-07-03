Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    Woman diagnosed with pneumonia gives birth to two babies in Nur-Sultan

    3 July 2020, 21:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The 37-year-old woman diagnosed with two-sided polysegmental community-acquired pneumonia has given birth to two girls at the regional multi-purpose hospital No.2, Kazinform correspondent cites Akmola region's health office.

    The woman was hospitalized on June 18.

    According to the health office, she had to have a C-section. The first baby girl weighs 1,990 grams and 45 centimeters tall and the second girl weighs 2,210 grams and 49 centimeters tall. The mother had been connected to a lung ventilator for 7 days due to the critical condition with 75% of her lung tissues destructed.

    The woman is said to be on the mend and the girls are healthy.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Over 420 tick bite cases recorded in Zhambyl region
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    3 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year