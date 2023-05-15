Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.99 eur/kzt 486.53

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 64.16
Weather:
Astana+18+20℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Woman arrested after explosives scare near U.S. consulate in Okinawa

    15 May 2023, 14:06

    NAHA. KAZINFORM - A 44-year-old woman was arrested on Monday after she approached the U.S. consulate general in Okinawa and said she was carrying a gunpowder-like substance, prompting the police to temporarily restrict traffic in the area, according to an investigative source, Kyodo reports.

    No one was injured in the incident and the woman, who researches butterflies, resides in the southern island prefecture.

    She was arrested on suspicion of obstructing official duties, and the police are investigating her motivations in approaching the U.S. Consulate General Naha in Urasoe.

    The incident took place as the prefecture marked 51 years since its reversion to Japan from U.S. rule as residents' frustrations continue over hosting a bulk of U.S. military bases.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    18 rail cars derailed in Shymkent
    2yo toddler dies after falling out of window in Karaganda
    Japan lowers COVID threat level to same as flu in major policy shift
    Neighbors rescue little girl fallen from 3rd floor window in Astana
    Popular
    1 Kazakh team is 2nd in medal count of IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2023
    2 Kazakh boxers to get record prize money for IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2023 performance
    3 Dubai retains №1 global ranking for attracting Greenfield FDI projects
    4 May 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 President Tokayev praises Kazakh boxers' performance at IBA Men’s World Boxing Champs