Woman and 9yo girl die in car crash in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Two cars collided on the Kokshetau-Ruzayevka highway in North Kazakhstan region.

The driver, aged 39, lost control of his car and drove on the wrong side of the road before crashing against the GAZelle vehicle. Unfortunately, the 39-year-old woman and the girl, aged 9, died of the injuries sustained. Both drivers survived, the press service of the police department reports.