    Woman, 3 kids injured in road accident in Pavlodar rgn

    22 August 2019, 16:22

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM A woman and her three children were hospitalized after a road-traffic accident in Pavlodar region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the regional police department, the accident occurred August 21 at 07:40pm on the 233km of Pavlodar-Yereimentau-Nur-Sultan highway. A 29-year-old driver of Nissan-Almera lost the control of the car and moved into a ditch.

    As a result, a woman (1982) and her three children born 2012, 2008 and 2018, were taken to a local hospital with various injuries.

    An investigation is underway.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Road accidents Pavlodar region
