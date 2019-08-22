Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Incidents

Woman, 3 kids injured in road accident in Pavlodar rgn

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
22 August 2019, 16:22
Woman, 3 kids injured in road accident in Pavlodar rgn

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM A woman and her three children were hospitalized after a road-traffic accident in Pavlodar region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the regional police department, the accident occurred August 21 at 07:40pm on the 233km of Pavlodar-Yereimentau-Nur-Sultan highway. A 29-year-old driver of Nissan-Almera lost the control of the car and moved into a ditch.

As a result, a woman (1982) and her three children born 2012, 2008 and 2018, were taken to a local hospital with various injuries.

An investigation is underway.

Road accidents   Pavlodar region  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events