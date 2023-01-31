Woman, 2 children injured in road accident in Pavlodar
31 January 2023, 10:33
PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM A woman and two children were injured in a road accident in Pavlodar, Kazinform has learned from Pavlodarnews.kz.
The accident occurred on January 30, at 12:30 am in Katayev street when Mitsubishi Outlander and VAZ-21114 cars collided with each other.
As a result of the accident, two children born 2020 and 2022, and a 36-year-old woman were hospitalized with various traumas.
An investigation is underway.Photo: pavlodarnews.kz
