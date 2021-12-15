Go to the main site
    Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to launch new flight to Kazakhstan

    15 December 2021, 11:19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Wizz Air Abu Dhabi air carrier will inaugurate on December 17 a new international flight to bridge Almaty and Abu Dhabi, the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry reports.

    The first flight is set for next January. The new route wis expected to improve air service between the two states and to further promote trade and economic ties and boost tourist flow to the UAE.

    Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee Talgat Lastayev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to Kazakhstan Dr. Mohamed Saeed Alariqi, Kazakh Ambassador to the UAE Madiyar Menilbekov, Almaty city administration authorities, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi and Almaty Airport executives took part in the opening ceremony.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Transport Tourism Kazakhstan and the UAE
